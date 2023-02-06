AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —You’re getting ready to watch the Super Bowl with friends and family, and that means food and drinks.

Chef Bud has a great option, the Mini Super Bowl Philly Cheesesteaks. Check out the recipe below.

Mini Super Bowl Philly Cheese Steaks

Ingredients:

12 oz tenderloin scraps, sirloin or skirt steak

Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse black pepper to taste

3 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil, divided or as needed

¼ C water

½ C diced sweet onion

½ C diced green bell pepper

1 tspn Tulhoff minced garlic

4 ea mini hoagies

2 Tblspn butter

2 Tblspn flour

1 C cold milk or heavy cream

2 oz shredded provolone or smoked Gouda cheese

1 pinch McCormick Nutmeg

1 pinch McCormick Cayenne pepper

For the sauce: Melt the butter in a skillet over medium high heat. Whisk in the flour and cook. Whisk in the milk to the roux until the mixture is hot and begins to thicken. Add the shredded cheese, nutmeg, cayenne and salt. Stir until cheese is melted and consolidated with the milk.

Heat 1 tspn of olive oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Cook the seasoned steak in hot oil, turning occasionally, until meat is slightly firm and pink inside. After done to your liking, transfer to a plate.

Return the skillet to the heat and pour in the water. Let it boil and scrape the browned bits off the bottom of the pan. Pour the liquid over the steak.

Heat 1 Tblspn of oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Saute onion and green bel peppers until soft and translucent. After about 3 minutes add the garlic and cook another 2 minutes. Stir the beef into the onion and pepper mixture. Season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper

Toast rolls and place a hearty helping of the beef mixture into the roll. Top with a generous portion of your cheese sauce and serve.

Great dish for appetizers or Gatherings. Perfect for the Super Bowl or Final Four. Fantastic way to feed lots of folks at your Table. A classic sandwich served in a smaller version of itself with all the incredible flavors. Enjoy it at your Table! Cheers!