Chef Bud Upgrades a Burger with Bacon Jam

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Chef Bud has taken the burger and upgraded it with bacon.

Then he did even more when he created bacon jam to put on this burger.

The recipe and instructions are below.

Chef Buds Table

Bacon Jam Burger

Ingredients:

4 ea 8 oz 1855 or Brisket Blend Burger

4 ea Brioche Hamburger Buns

1 C fresh Arugula

1 lb thick cut bacon/Steak bacon Compart Farms

2 ea extra large sweet onions, quarterly and thick sliced

½ C brown sugar

½ C water

1/3 C strong brewed coffee

1 Tblspn balsamic vinegar Amarillo Grape and Olive

Preparation:

Cut thick bacon into half inch slices and add them to a large frying pan. Cook over medium high heat for about 10 minutes stirring frequently until bacon is cooked but still chewy. Use a slotted spoon to remove the bacon from the pan.

Pour out all but 1 Tblspn of the rendered bacon fat. Add the onions to the pan and cook 8-10 minutes then reduce the heat to low. Add the sugar and stir. Continue to cook until the onions have caramelized, about 20 minutes.

Add the reserved bacon, coffee, water an increase the heat to medium. Continue to cook,stirring about every 5 minutes, until onions are thick and “jam” like, about 30 minutes. Remove from heat and stir through the balsamic. Taste for seasoning and salt if necessary.

Place Bacon Jam on your grilled burger and top in with some fresh arugula for one of the Best Burgers of the summer! Serve this Bacon Jam on the burgers at your Table and watch your family and friends Enjoy this unique incredible flavor! Cheers!