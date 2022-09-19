AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud has some great new hardware after the recent Signature Chefs Auction event.

A few of his winning dishes include a chorizo stuffed mushroom using some Ben E. Keith’s chorizo which you can buy from them.

Another dish that caught the eye of many is the roasted beef tenderloin with a raspberry sauce using raspberry preserves cooked down with a jalapeno for extra spice.

Don’t forget you can cook with Chef Bud, his upcoming class is “Gathering to Grill” on September 29th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gilliland Family Kitchen. You can register for that class here.