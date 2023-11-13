AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Believe it or not, there are some who don’t like cranberry sauce in any fashion for Thanksgiving or any other day of the year, and that’s ok.

Chef Bud agrees, but has turned cranberry sauce into a different type of dish. Check out the recipe below, and make sure you sign up for a class with Chef Bud here.

Cranberry Chicken Breast

Ingredients:

4 ea boneless skinless chicken breast

1 tspn McCormick Pepper Supreme

1 16 oz jellied cranberry sauce

1 12 oz chile sauce

1 Tblspn brown sugar

1 Tblspn fresh lemon juice

Preparation:

In a skillet add ½ tspn of olive oil, season the chicken breast with Pepper Supreme and some kosher salt.

Brown chicken about 3 minutes aside, until cooked through, transfer the breast into a baking dish

In a sauce pan mix together cranberry sauce, chili sauce, brown sugar and fresh lemon juice. Cook over medium high heat till the cranberry sauce is melted and the mixture is smooth.

Spoon the sauce over the chicken breast and finish in the over for 10-15 mintues.

This is a great dish for getting rid of leftover cranberry sauce, also great as a sauce for your pork loin over the Holidays. The sweet of the cranberry sauce and the heat of the chili sauce create a complicated unique flavor perfect for your Holiday Table! Cheers!