Chef Bud Serves Up Featured Dish Ahead of Eveline Rivers Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud Andersen is not only a great chef, he’s always working to help others including the community.

Today he made Beer Glazed Jalapeno Sausage which will be a featured dish at the Eveline Rivers Project event coming up on Thursday, October 21st at 6:30 p.m.

The event is over at Carson Wealth Management and can only be attended by reservation.

For a reservation call Melissa at (806) 220-8951.

Beer Glazed Jalapeno Sausages

Ingredients:

1 lb Edes Jalapeno Sausage

1 ea 12 oz bottle of pale ale or beer

½ C brown sugar

1 Tblspn Dijon Mustard

1 Tblspn parsley chopped

2 tspn cornstarch

Preparation

Grill the jalapeno sausage to a sizzling grilled done

While the sausage is grilling, to make the sauce. Place the beer and brown sugar in a medium pot over medium high heat; bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the mixture is reduced and thickened. Whisk in the mustard until smooth.

Whisk the cornstarch with 1 Tblspn cold water and pour into the beer mixture. Bring the beer to a boil and cook for 1 minute stirring constantly, until the sauce is thick.

Slice the sausages into 1 inch pieces and add them to the sauce. Toss to coat. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with grilled peppers. Or leave sausage whole and glaze as it grills, serve on a bun. Either way it is the perfect dish to Enjoy during lazy weekends or Enjoying the big game. A wonderful dish to serve your crew when the heat Back to the Table! Enjoy!