Chef Bud Serves Up Featured Dish Ahead of Eveline Rivers Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud Andersen is not only a great chef, he’s always working to help others including the community.
Today he made Beer Glazed Jalapeno Sausage which will be a featured dish at the Eveline Rivers Project event coming up on Thursday, October 21st at 6:30 p.m.
The event is over at Carson Wealth Management and can only be attended by reservation.
For a reservation call Melissa at (806) 220-8951.
Beer Glazed Jalapeno Sausages
Ingredients:
1 lb Edes Jalapeno Sausage
1 ea 12 oz bottle of pale ale or beer
½ C brown sugar
1 Tblspn Dijon Mustard
1 Tblspn parsley chopped
2 tspn cornstarch
Preparation
Grill the jalapeno sausage to a sizzling grilled done
While the sausage is grilling, to make the sauce. Place the beer and brown sugar in a medium pot over medium high heat; bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the mixture is reduced and thickened. Whisk in the mustard until smooth.
Whisk the cornstarch with 1 Tblspn cold water and pour into the beer mixture. Bring the beer to a boil and cook for 1 minute stirring constantly, until the sauce is thick.
Slice the sausages into 1 inch pieces and add them to the sauce. Toss to coat. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with grilled peppers. Or leave sausage whole and glaze as it grills, serve on a bun. Either way it is the perfect dish to Enjoy during lazy weekends or Enjoying the big game. A wonderful dish to serve your crew when the heat Back to the Table! Enjoy!