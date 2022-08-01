AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is preparing to teach a class all about what to expect food wise in New Orleans.

Check out the recipe below.

Chef Bud’s Table

Spicy Cajun Meatballs

Ingredients:

½ lb ground beef

½ lb andouille sausage or hot sausage

1 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil

¼ C onion, chopped

¼ C celery, chopped

¼ C red bell pepper, chopped

1 tspn Tulkhoff chopped garlic

1 ½ C white rice, cooked

1 ea large egg, lightly beaten

1 Tblspn McCormick Bayou Cajun Seasoning

1 tspn Hot Pepper Sauce

2 Tblspn Whole grain mustard

Combine the pepper sauce and mustard, mix well. Place in the refrigerator

In a skillet over medium high heat warm the oil. Add the onion, celery, bell pepper and garlic. Cook 4-6 minutes until the veggies are tender and begin to brown. Stir occasionally, when done transfer to a large bowl and let cool 5 minutes.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Combine the beef, sausage, veggies, egg, rice and Cajun Seasoning in a large bowl, mixing lightly but well. Shape into 24 1 inch meatballs

Place meatballs on a pan that has been sprayed with food release. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until internal temperature is 160 degrees. Serve with mustard sauce.

A wonderful starter or main course for your Table. In the tradition of the Boudin meatballs, it has a nice Cajun flavor and is sure to be a hit whatever the occasion. The folks will love the great Cajun flavors and the fantastic sauce at your Table! Cheers!