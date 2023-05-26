AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back with another great dish that’s perfect for Memorial Day and goes well with his upcoming Charcuterie to Tapas class.

You can register for that here.

Chef Bud’s Table

Flank & Goat Cheese

Ingredients:

1 lb flank steak

1 tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

2 tspns McCormick Red Pepper Flakes

2 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt Coarse black pepper

1 ea red bell pepper sautéed

6 oz goat cheese

½ C Jalapeno or Fig Jelly

1 ea baguette

Preparation:

In a resealable bag, mix together the smoked paprika, pepper flakes, olive oil, kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Add steak and refrigerate up to overnight

Preheat the grill to medium high heat.

Grill the flank steak, turning once about 8 to 10 minutes total for a medium-rare. Let the steak rest before slicing

While the steak is resting, slice the baguette into thin slices. Toast the bread in the oven if you like

Slice the steak very thin against the grain.

Top each toast with goat cheese, steak, a couple red bell peppers and a small spoonful of the Jalapeno or Fig jelly.

This is the perfect Tapa offering for your weekend! Pass them around your Table and let folks enjoy the combination of the beef flavor, with the creamy goat cheese and the spicy jam.

Sure to be a hit at any party you decide to serve at your Table! Enjoy!