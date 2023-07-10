AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is previewing his upcoming class with a great Chicken Strawberry Salad recipe.

You can sign up for that class here.

Chicken Strawberry Salad

Ingredients:

1 lb chicken breast, grilled and sliced

6 C chopped romaine or fresh greens

1 ea avocado, sliced

¼ C goat cheese crumbles

½ C Driscoll strawberries, sliced

1 Tblspn olive oil

2 Tblspn fresh lemon juice

1 Tblspn fresh lime juice

2 Tblspn honey

½ C Greek yogurt

2 C Driscoll strawberries, sliced

2 Tblspn sugar

2 Tblspn water

1 Tblspn lemon juice

Preparation:

Preheat grill to medium high Season chicken breast with olive oil and a pepper blend and kosher salt

Grill till cooked through, 3-4 minutes a side. While chicken is grilling start the marinade.

Mix the 2 C sliced strawberries, sugar, water and lemon juice in a small pot and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, until the syrup thickens (about 10 minutes) Continue simmering until it gets syrupy.

Prepare your salad greens. Top with avocado, goat cheese and diced strawberries. Whisk the lemon juice, lime juice, olive oil, honey, Greek yogurt together for the dressing.

Once the chicken is done, slice it and let it soak in the strawberry sauce for 5-10 minutes before serving.

Place on the greens, and top with the fresh made dressing.

A wonderful blend of light flavors, perfect for your summer Table. Enjoy the flavors of the season with a fresh dressing and wonderful fresh strawberry flavor. Cheers!