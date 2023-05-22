AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud has a number of classes that are coming up this summer. The first one is on June 1st and centers around Charcuterie to Tapas. You can register for that class here.

He’s also doing a great Summertime Flat Bread recipe that’s perfect for the spring, summer, or a busy weeknight.

Summertime Flat Bread

Ingredients:

½ lb 16/20 P&D shrimp

1 ea medium zucchini, cut very thin

4 ea fresh basil leaves

½ ea red bell pepper, Julienned

2 C portabellini mushrooms, sliced

2 ea large pieces of flat bread

2 Tblspn olive oil

1 Tblspn Tulhoff chopped garlic

1 pinch McCormick red pepper flakes

½ C parm cheese, grated or shaved

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 475 degrees. Place flat bread on a sheet tray with parchment paper.

Pat dry your shrimp with a paper towel. In a skillet with a tspn of olive oil and some kosher salt and coarse black pepper, saute the shrimp until just done. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Heat the oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook stirring until the garlic is golden 1-2 minutes. Brush about half the oil all over the flat bread Arrange the zucchini, mushrooms, red bell peppers and cooked shrimp on the bread. Top with parm cheese.

Bake until the bread is crisp and the zucchini is slightly charred in spots, about 12 minutes. Cut into pieces and serve warm at your Summer Table. Summer means light and fun dishes! Nothing is more fun then creating your own Flatbread and serving it to your guests on a summer evening at your Table!