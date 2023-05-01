AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back and getting ready for his Spring Time Stir Fry class which is coming up on May 4th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gilliland Family Kitchen.

You can sign up for that class here.

Chef Bud is previewing that class with a Sautéed Sesame Shrimp and Spinach dish.

Chef Bud’s Table

Sauteed Sesame Shrimp and Spinach

Ingredients:

1 lb 16/20 shrimp, raw P&D

Kosher salt

¼ tspn sugar

1 Tblspn olive oil

½ Tblspn sesame oil

1 Tblspn McCormick ground ginger

1 Tblspn chopped garlic

¼ tspn McCormick red pepper flakes

2 Tblspn McCormick Black Sesame Seeds

1 lb raw baby spinach

1 C grape tomatoes

2 tspn sesame oil

Preparation:

Combine ½ tspn kosher salt and sugar in a small bowl

Heat a skillet over medium high heat, swirl in 1 Tblspn of oil, then add the garlic, ginger and chili flakes and stir fry 10 seconds. Begin adding the shrimp and tossing to cook. Let cook undisturbed for 1 minute, then add the remaining oil and stir fry 1 minute

Add the sesame seeds and spinach and stir fry until the spinach has wilted but is still bright and the shrimp are cooked through and bright pink, about 2 more minutes. Add grape tomatoes and let cook about 1 minute. Remove from heat, drizzle on the sesame oil and toss together.

A great seafood dish with a unique Asian flavor and fresh spinach and tomatoes. A classic dish with a flair of Asian flavor. A great way to add new flavors to your Table!