AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is back and making a great seafood dish that’s perfect for Spring or Summer.

It’s Grilled Mahi Mahi with Avocado Strawberry Salad. A type of dish you’ll learn to make during Chef Bud’s “Simply Seafood” cooking class which is happening April 27th. You can sign up for that here.

Chef Bud’s Table

Grilled Mahi Mahi w/Avocado Strawberry Salad

Ingredients:

4 ea 6 oz Mahi Mahi fillets

1 Tblspn extra olive oil

½ tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

½ tspn McCormick Cumin

¼ tspn Kosher salt

¼ tspn McCormick Coarse black pepper

Mango Strawberry Salad

1 C Markon Strawberry, chopped

1 ea Avocado, chopped

½ ea jalapeno, membrane removed and chopped

½ ea small red onion, finely chopped

¼ C cilantro, chopped

1 ea lime, juiced

Preparation:

Preheat grill to medium high heat. Pat the Mahi Mahi fillet dry

In a medium bowl, combine the olive oil, smoked paprika, cumin and kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Add the mahi mahi on top and use your hands to coat the fish well with the seasoning.

Grill the mahi mahi until golden, about 4-5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate allow to rest for a few minutes.

In a small bowl, mix together the ingredients for Avocado Strawberry Salad. Scoop the salad over the mahi mahi or on the side and serve.

Mahi Mahi gives us the opportunity to add any flavor to it. This grilled mahi mahi with the fresh and light Avocado Strawberry is perfect for spring and summer meals at your Table. I encourage you to try this dish, and Enjoy fish and seafood at your Table! Cheers!