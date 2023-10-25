AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is back and making a dish that showcases a great sauce.

Chef Bud’s Table

Grilled Chicken and Peppers w/Hot Honey Sauce

Ingredients:

2 ea 6 oz chicken breast

½ ea orange bell pepper, diced

½ ea yellow bell pepper, diced

½ ea red onion, diced

1/3 C honey

1 Tblspn garlic, minced

1 tspn McCormick red pepper flakes

Kosher salt and McCormick course black pepper

Preparation:

In a grill pan or on your grill, preheat to medium high heat. Add ½ Tblspn olive oil. Season the chicken breast with kosher salt and coarse black pepper on both sides. Also season the peppers and onion. Cook the chicken breast 3-4 minutes a side, along side the veggies. Saute the peppers until they are soft and cooked through.

While the chicken and veggies are sautéing in a sauce pan warm the honey and garlic. DO NOT let it boil just warm it. When warm and garlic is stirred in, add the red pepper flakes and kosher salt and coarse black pepper. When warmed through, remove from heat.

Place the chicken breast on a bed or greens, rice or pasta. Top with the peppers and then top all with the Hot Honey sauce. Great colors of fall, and a wonderful flavor perfect for your Fall Table. Great for your Halloween or Fall Festival gatherings. Spooky good flavors at your Table! Enjoy!