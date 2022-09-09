AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is back with another great recipe. This one he is showcasing at the Signature Chefs Auction event which you can register for here.

Peppered Pineapple Shrimp w/Sweet Potato Slaw

Ingredients:

½ lb 16-20 P&D Shrimp

1/3 C fresh pineapple chunks

1 tspn McCormick Red Pepper Flakes

1 ea sweet potatoes, cut matchsticks

3 ea radishes sliced

½ ea red onion, julienned sliced

1 C matchstick carrots

6 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil

3 Tblspn fresh lime juice

1 Tblspn fresh cilantro leaves, minced

1 tspn kosher salt

1 tspn McCormick Coarse black pepper

1 tspn sugar

1 tspn McCormick Smoked paprika

In a skillet over medium high heat (or on the grill is an option) add 1 tspn extra virgin olive oil. When heated through add shrimp, season with red pepper flakes. Saute for 2-3 minutes and add the fresh pineapple chunks reserving the juice. Saute until the shrimp is cooked through and the pineapple begins to caramelize. Set aside

Toss together all the cut vegetables. Mix thoroughly. Combine in a bowl the oil, lime juice, vinegar, cilantro, smoked paprika, kosher salt, Coarse pepper and the pineapple juice. Whisk together well.

Add the dressing to the veggies, and toss or combine well. Let sit for about 3-5 minutes.

Serve the slaw topped with the pineapple and shrimp (either hot or chilled) for a wonderful taste of the Islands! So many fresh veggies and wonderful tropical flavors, Perfect for your weekend Table or when you just want to bring some of the Island to your guests! Cheers!