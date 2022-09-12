AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is back with another dish that won in recent years at the Signature Chefs Auction. You can purchase those tickets here.

New York Strip Steak w/Chimichurri Sauce

Ingredients:

12 oz 1855 New York Strip

½ C kosher salt

1 C Roasted Garlic Chile olive oil, Amarillo Grape and Olive

¼ C lemon juice

½ C parsley

¼ C cilantro

¼ C mint

2 tspn chopped garlic

1 tspn McCormick oregano

1 tspn McCormick red pepper flakes

Kosher salt and coarse black pepper

Preparation:

Preheat grill to medium high

Season strip steak with kosher salt, cover evenly but let sit loosely on the flank steak

In your food processer combine lemon juice, parsley, cilantro, mint, chopped garlic, oregano, red pepper flakes. Add olive oil slowly and emulsify the chimichurri stopping to scrape the sides as you mix it. Season to taste with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Set aside.

Place New York Steak on the grill and cook for 4-5 minutes a side for medium rare, turning only once. When ready, pull off the grill and knock strip steak to knock excess kosher salt off the meat. Let rest, and then slice against the grain.

Serve sliced steak topped with chimichurri sauce with roasted potatoes.

These simple ingredients create a Bold and Fresh flavor! A great way to celebrate the weekend or for entertaining. The tender 1855 New York steak with the fresh pop of the chimichurri will bring your friends and family to your Table for this South America treat! Enjoy!