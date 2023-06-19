AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud has a class called “Seafood Extreme” where you can learn about different types of seafood, how to cook them to perfection, what sauces go perfectly with them and more. Sign up for that class here.

So with a great class comes a great dish, the Shrimp Avocado Toast.

Chef Bud’s Table

Shrimp Avocado Toast

Ingredients:

1 lb 16/20 P&D shrimp, tails removed

1 ea loaf of ciabatta or sour dough bread, sliced

1/3 C garlic butter

2 tspns Tulhoff chopped garlic in water

1 tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

1-2 tspns fresh lemon juice, about half a lemon

¼ C fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 ea avocado, cubed

1 C grape tomatoes, halved

1-2 tspns fresh lemon juice, about half a lemon

Kosher salt for seasoning

Preheat a medium skillet over medium high heat. Brush both sides of bread with garlic butter. Grill the bread slices until golden brown and set aside.

Combine garlic, smoked paprika, lemon juice and shrimp in a bowl and mix well to combine. Add kosher salt to taste. Drizzle about teaspoon of oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. When pan is hot add the shrimp and cook about 3 minutes on each side until pink and cooked through. Remove and add chopped parsley. Set aside to cool slightly.

Combine the cubed avocado, tomato, lemon juice and kosher salt in a bowl, mixing well to combine. Add shrimp, and fold through gently. Spoon the shrimp and avocado mixture onto the toasted garlic toast.

Serve this fantastic summertime dish warm or cold! It is not only full of fresh flavors, but perfect for a summer afternoon or great starter for summer entertaining. This dish will have folks talking about your summertime Table! Cheers!