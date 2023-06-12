AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back and previewing his seafood class, which you can register for here, with a great dish.

Grilled Salmon Salad

Ingredients:

8 oz fresh salmon

1 tspn McCormick Pepper Supreme

½ tspn McCormick Ground Cinnamon

1 Tblspn brown sugar

Kosher Salt and McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

2 Tblspn olive oils

1 tspn butter

12 oz penne pasta

1 ea small red onion, thinly sliced

1 pint cherry or champagne tomatoes

½ C pesto

1 ea lemon juiced

1/3 C grated parmesan cheese

Fresh basil shreds for garnish

Preparation:

Cook pasta according to package directions, drain water and transfer the pasta into a large salad bowl and allow the pasta to cool down completely

Combine the Pepper supreme, cinnamon and kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Pat the salmon dry with a paper towel and season with the mixture on both sides

In a large skillet, heat the oil and butter over medium high heat. Add the salmon to the pan and cook 3-4 minutes a side until golden/seared on each side and the meat of the salmon forks apart in chunks. Remove and place on a plate.

Break the salmon into chunks and add the pieces to the pasta bowl with the red onions and tomatoes

Add the pesto into the salad bowl, the lemon juice and toss to combine an ingredients to evenly distribute the pesto throughout. It its too thick, add a tablespoon or two of water to stretch the dressing a little.

Sprinkle parmesan cheese and fresh basil shreds, if using, and toss to combine before serving.

There is nothing like the taste of seared salmon on your Table. Combine that with a fresh and light pasta salad and you have the ultimate summer time dish. Whether dinner on a summer evening or a bright and sunny brunch gathering. This dish is perfect for the guests at your Table! Enjoy!