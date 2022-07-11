AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is back and previewing his upcoming class. It’s called Seafood Extreme and includes lobster tails to red fish and more. It’s happening July 21st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gilliland Family Kitchen. Click here to register.

Red Snapper w/ Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients

2 ea 8 oz Red Snapper Fillets

2 C ripe pineapple, sliced or cut into big chunks

1 ea red pepper, seeded and quartered

½ ea red onion, quartered

1 ea whole jalapeno

½ C loosely packed cilantro, finely chopped

1 Tblspn lime juice

¼ tspn McCormick Ground Ginger

¼ tspn McCormick Ground Cumin

Kosher salt and Coarse Black Pepper to taste

Extra virgin olive oil

Preparation:

Heat your grill to medium high

Drizzle all the veggies with extra virgin olive oil, grill veggies until a bit charred. You want the pineapple to caramelize and the veggies to soften. Turn the veggies occasionally, and grill until softened

Once cool enough to handle, dab off any excess oil with paper towels from vegetables and chop. Devein and take the membrane our of the jalapeno and dice.

Toss pineapple, red bell pepper, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime juice, ginger, cumin and kosher salt and coarse black pepper to taste in a large bowl. Refrigerate up to overnight. Chill until Snapper is grilled.

Brush the Red Snapper Fillet with olive oil and season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper.

Grill over medium high heat about 3-4 minutes a side until cooked through. Serve over a wild rice or sautéed vegetables and top with chilled grilled pineapple salsa!

This is a wonderful summer dish loaded with fresh summer flavors and a tropical feel for your summer time Table. Red Snapper is a perfect way to introduce guests to fish. A fish that like Cod will take on any flavor. The Grilled Pineapple Salsa does nothing but compliment the flavor of the Red Snapper.

Enjoy!