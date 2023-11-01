AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is celebrating what he calls “the most wonderful time of the year” with a new recipe and the chance to cook with Chef Bud.

Chef Buds Table

Garlic Sesame Noodles

Ingredients:

1 lb 1855 sirloin pieces

2 C angel hair pasta

1 Tblspn olive oil

1 ea red bell pepper, sliced

1 ea carrot, thinly sliced

1/2ea head of broccoli, cut into florets

1 ea green onion, sliced

½ tspn McCormick sesame seeds

¼ C Kikkoman reduced sodium soy sauce

1 Tblspn minced garlic

2 Tblspn brown sugar, packed

1 Tblspn chile paste

½ Tblspn McCormick ground ginger

1 tspn Kikkoman sesame oil

Preparation:

Cook off angel hair pasta according to package directions

In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, garlic, brown sugar, chile paste, ginger and sesame oil; set aside.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the steak pieces and cook, flipping once, until browned, about 3-4 minutes; set aside.

Stir in bell pepper, and carrot to the skillet, stirring frequently, until tender, about 3-4 minutes

Stir in pasta noodles, broccoli and soy sauce mixture until the broccoli is tender and the sauce is slightly thickened, about 3-4 minutes. Stir steak in and heat through and evenly coated with sauce, about 1 minutes

Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds and serve. A great way to add some great new flavors to your Fall Table! Perfect way to use left over beef pieces as well as add another great flavored dish to your week night or weekend Table! Enjoy!