AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back with another great dish ahead of his Night in Nola class.

You can register for that here.

Chef Bud’s Table

Cajun Chicken and Grilled Veggies

Ingredients:

2 ea boneless skinless chicken breast, cut in half lengthwise to make 4 cutlets

2 Tblspn extra olive oil

2 Tblspn McCormick Bayou Cajun Seasoning

2 Tblspn Lime

1 ea zucchini, diced

1 ea yellow squash, diced

1 C sliced mushroom

1 tspn Cajun Seasoning

4 C Jasmine rice, prepared

Preparation:

In a large mixing bowl, combine olive oil, lime juice, Bayou Cajun Seasoning, kosher salt if needed. Add chicken and toss to coat the chicken with the wet rub. Refrigerate 30 mins- 4 hours

Toss the veggies in olive oil and seasoning. Set aside

Heat a grill pan on medium high heat. When hot place chicken and cook 6-8 minutes on each side, flipping halfway through or till chicken is cooked through. Set aside and cover to rest

In the same skillet add a tspn of olive oil and the seasoned veggies. Cook until mouth tender and serve tossed in the rice. Place the Grilled Chicken cutlets on top of the rice and veggies and serve.

In the summer months it is wonderful to serve the flavors of New Orleans and the Bayou in a light dish for your Table. Great flavors, mixed with the freshness of the summer veggies is the answer to a light but flavorful Cajun dish. Serve it to your family and guests at your summer Table! Cheers!