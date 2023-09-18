AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back getting ready for a “Meal Prep & Menu” class. You can sign up for that here.

In that class, you’ll learn how to meal prep and put a menu together, which can include dishes like the one he made above. You can find the recipe below.

Beef and Brussels

Ingredients:

1 ½ lbs ground beef

1 lb Brussels sprouts

½ ea onion

1 ea poblano peppers

1 Tblspn chopped garlic

1 Tblspn McCormick Red pepper flakes

4 ea green onion

1 ea lime

1 Tblspn olive oil

¼ C Hot Franks sauce

1 ½ Tblspn apple cider vinegar

5 Tblspn honey

1 ½ Tblspn cornstarch

Preparation:

Wash and cut all the veggies. Halve the Brussels sprouts and trim. Drop the sprouts in a pot of boiling water and cook for 3 min. Take out and drop in a bath of ice water.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add ½ Tblspn of oil and add the onion, peppers, and 1 of the red pepper flakes. Cook for 3-5 minutes to brown and soften and add the garlic.

Move the onions and peppers to the side of the skillet and add the beef. Season with Kosher salt and Coarse black pepper. Allow the beef to brown.

While the beef is cooking, prepare the sauce. Mix the honey, Franks, vinegar, and cornstarch together. Stir well to incorporate the cornstarch so it doesn’t clump up. When the beef is about done cooking. Add in the Brussels sprouts, pour in the sauce, and mix into the beef allowing it to thicken. Stir to combine. Add water if too thick. Serve over rice and Enjoy the spicy beef and veggies a perfect Fall meal.

This dish is perfect for dinner or to take with you as a meal prep item. No matter what Table you eat it at, you will love these flavors. Enjoy!