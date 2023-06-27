AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back and making a great Ribeye dish that’s perfect for the any holiday and coincides with his upcoming class Grilling and Chilling. You can sign up for that here.

Grilled Ribeye with Summer Tomato Salad

Ingredients:

16 oz 1855 Ribeye steak

1 tspn Tulhoff chopped garlic

Kosher Salt and McCormick coarse black pepper

2 ea fresh tomatoes, sliced thick or quartered

2 Tablspn extra virgin olive oil

2 C fresh arugula

1/3 ea red onion, thinly sliced

2 Tblspn blue or gorgonzola cheese crumbles

Preparation:

Preheat grill to medium high heat

Rub steak with garlic then season well with kosher salt and coarse black pepper

Cook until medium/medium rare or your desired preference about 4-6 minutes each side. Turning 90 degrees halfway through to mark it.

Remove to a cutting board and let rest.

In a large bowl toss the tomatoes, olive oil, kosher salt, coarse black pepper, arugula and red onions.

Slice the steak against the grain and top with tomato salad. Then sprinkle blue cheese over the top.

Serve immediately and Enjoy at your Table!