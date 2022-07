AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watching Chef Bud Andersen cook is one thing, but imagine being able to learn from Chef Bud and cook a great meal while you’re at it.

Today Chef Bud is cooking up an 1855 Bone-In Ribeye steak with caramelized onions and blistered cherry tomatoes.

Grilling beef is the purpose behind his July 7th cooking class where you’ll learn about different cuts of beef, how best to prep them, and how to cook them properly.

