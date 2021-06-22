Chef Bud Previews Eveline Rivers Event, Makes Grilled Onion Butter Cod

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Chef Bud Andersen and Eveline Rivers are getting ready for a great event called Summertime Patio Entertaining.

It’s a reservation-only night full of fun and food.

Plus Chef Bud is making Grilled Onion Butter Cod, the recipe is posted below.

You can also check out all of Chef Bud’s classes and register here.

Chef Bud’s Table

Grilled Onion Butter Cod

Ingredients:

4 ea 6 oz Cod fillets

1 ea small onion, finely chopped

¼ C white wine

1 Tblspn Garlic Roasted Chile Olive Oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

½ tspn kosher salt

½ tspn coarse black pepper

½ tspn fresh parsley chopped

½ ea lemon, wedged

Preparation:

In a small skillet, melt the butter. Add the onions and cook 1 to 2 minutes, until translucent and aromatic. Add the white wine and simmer for 3 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool for 5 minutes.

Brush the Cod with the olive oil and season with kosher salt and Coarse Black pepper. Place Cod on a oiled grill rack and cook for 6-8 minutes. Baste the Cod with the butter sauce and flip over. Cook for 6 to 7 minutes basting the fish a total of 2-3 times. Until the fish is opaque and reaches a temp of 145 or above.

Remove the cod from the grill. Spoon some of the sauce on top of the fillets and serve with a Lemon wedge.

Cod is one of my favorite fish! Summer is the perfect time to serve this sweet and buttery dish with some fresh fruit or greens. Light and full of a fresh flavor that will be a hit at any Gatherings at your Table! Enjoy!