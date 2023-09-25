AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back with another great dish that’s perfect for a date night or a cool Fall evening.

It pairs nicely with Chef Bud’s “Date Night” class which you can sign up for here.

Glazed Chicken Breast and Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients:

4ea 4 oz chicken breast

2 Tblspn whole grain or Dijon mustard

2 Tblspn fresh lemon juice

1 ½ Tblspn maple syrup

1 Tblspn Tulhoff chopped garlic

Kosher salt and McCormick coarse black pepper to taste

1 ea broccoli crown, separated with the stalk

2 ea medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 Tblspn Tulhoff chopped garlic

2 Tblspn olive oil, divided

Kosher salt and McCormick coarse black pepper

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a large sheet pan with parchment paper or foil

Add the sweet potato chunks to a large bowl and toss with 1 Tblpsn oil season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Keep the bowl to use with the broccoli. Add the sweet potato chunks to the sheet tray and roast for 20 minutes flipping once halfway through.

Put the broccoli by adding it to the same bowl you used for the sweet potatoes. Toss with 1 Tblspn of olive oil, garlic, season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. When 20 minutes is up on the sweet potatoes add the broccoli to one half of the baking tray and return to the oven roast for 12-15 minutes, until the sweet potatoes and broccoli is tender.

Prep the chicken breast by placing 1 Tblspn of olive oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Season the chicken breast with kosher salt and coarse black pepper on both sides. Place the chicken breast in the skillet while the sweet potatoes and broccoli have 10 minutes left. Let cook for 3-4 minutes then flip. While the chicken breast are searing initially, whisk together the mustard, lemon juice, maple syrup and garlic. When you flip the chicken breast, glaze with the mixture and let cook an additional 2 minutes, flip again and glaze. Remove from the pan.

Set your plate with the roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli and glazed chicken breast. This dish speaks of fall and is great reheated! I love using rustic veggies in the Fall and they are great as a meal prep dish. These veggies are great with other proteins at your Fall Table! Enjoy the veggie of the season!