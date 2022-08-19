AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Who doesn’t love a good charcuterie board or a tapas?

Chef Bud is hosting a class on August 25th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gilliland Family Kitchen located at the High Plains Food Bank. You can register for that class here.

Below is the recipe and instructions for Chef Bud’s Grilled Steak Tapas dish.

Ingredients:

2 Tblspn extra virgin olive

1 ea 1855 14 oz New York Strip, grilled o desired doneness

Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse black pepper

3 C fresh arugula

½ ea red bell pepper, cut into thin slices

½ ea avocado, cut into bite size pieces

4 oz goat cheese crumbles

2 Tblspn lemon juice

6 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil

1 tspn Dijon mustard

1 ea French baguette, sliced into ¼ inch slices

Preparation

Preheat grill to medium high

Season 1855 strip steak generously with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Grill steak to desired doneness, I like just a bit past medium rare. Set aside to rest, or chill

While the steak is cooking, toast the baguette, even using a little garlic in the butter

Toss together the arugula, red bell and avocado pieces.

Mix together well the lemon juice, olive oil and mustard. Putting it in a jar and shaking it well works best. Add salt and pepper to taste. Then dress the arugula salad.

Slice New York into thin slices about ¼ to ½ inch. Place a bit of the dressed salad on a sliced baguette. Top with a slice of the sliced New York strip, then top with a sprinkle of goat cheese.

Serve this at your next gathering or just having folks around your Table to visit. The incredible combination of flavors will have them wanting more or your small plate creation. Rich 1855 beef, with the tangy citrusy flavor of the vinaigrette and the texture of the baguette is a great way to Enjoy time at your Table! Great for the summer, fall or Holiday season. Enjoy!