AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Classes with Chef Bud are back in session on September 7th.

The first class is a Charcuterie and Tapas class, which you can register for here.

Chef Bud also makes a Spanish Chicken Thighs with Garlic Aioli dish. The recipe is below.

Spanish Chicken Thighs w/Garlic Aioli

Ingredients:

2 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 ½ Tblspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

1 Tblspn McCormick oregano

1 Tblspn McCormick cumin

1 Tspn Kosher salt

2 Tblsn Tulhoff chopped garlic in water

2 Tblspn fresh parsley chopped

¼ C olive oil

1 ea lemon, quartered

½ C mayo

1 Tblspn Tulhoff chopped garlic

1 tspn fresh lemon juice

1 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and coarse black pepper to taste

Preparation:

Put your chicken thighs into a large bowl. Combine the rub mixture, smoked paprika, oregano, cumin, kosher salt and olive oil and coat the chicken in it. Cover and refrigerate up to three hours preferably overnight

Preheat the grill to medium high. Grill the chicken on each side for about 5 minutes a side until pieces turn golden and have grill marks. Let cook a bit longer, dark meat will actually cook longer.

Let rest 5 minutes before serving. Squeeze lemon all over the chicken and garnish with chopped parsley.

Top with the Garlic Aioli. Make the Aioli by mixing the mayo, chopped garlic, fresh lemon, olive oil and kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Refrigerate and serve on your chicken thighs or as a dipping sauce. This dish is perfect for your Holiday entertaining or as a meal at your Table. Fresh unique flavors and affordable chicken thighs make this a fantastic dish for your gatherings! Cheers!