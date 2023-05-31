AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is back and making another great dish that previews his Charcuterie to Tapas class on June 1st. If you can’t make that class, you can sign up for the A Night in Nola class or any others here.

Chef Bud’s Table

Tapa Chicken Skewers

Ingredients:

1 ½ lb boneless skinless chicken breast or thigh meat

1 Tblspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

1 tspn McCormick oregano

1 tspn McCormick ground cumin

1 tspn kosher salt

2 Tblspn chopped garlic

2 Tblspn minced fresh parsley

¼ C extra virgin olive oil

Preparation

Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and toss well to coat the chicken pieces. Cover and let marinate overnight

Soak skewers 30 minutes. Skewer the chicken pieces on to the sticks

Grill for 8-10 minutes until cooked through

Serve on a platter Spanish rice or with sautéed jalapenos and onions. It’s a great way to bring a fun flavorful Tapa chicken dish to your Table. Perfect for you weeknight or weekend Table! Enjoy!