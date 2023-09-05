AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is combining spicy and cool in this dish. It’s similar to dishes you can make with Chef Bud at his Charcuterie and Tapas class, which you can register for here.

Spicy Shrimp and Cool Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

1 lb 12-15 P&D Shrimp

¼ C olive oil

1 Tblspn honey

1 Tblspn Tulhoff chopped garlic

1 Tblspn fresh parsley, chopped

1 tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

1 tspn lime zest

½ tspn McCormick crushed red pepper flakes

Dash Tabasco sauce

Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse black pepper to taste

Salad

1 C fresh pineapple, cut into chunks

½ ea cucumber, seeded and cut into halfmoon shapes

½ ea small red onion, thinly sliced

½ ea jalapeno, seeded and chopped

½ ea red bell pepper, diced

¼ C fresh cilantro, chopped

Dressing

2 Tblspn fresh lime juice

¼ C olive oil

2 Tblspn honey

½ tspn McCormick red pepper flakes, crushed

1 tspn white vinegar

Kosher salt and McCormick coarse black pepper to taste

Preparation:

Add lime juice, olive oil, honey, red pepper flakes, white vinegar, kosher salt and black pepper to a small bowl. Vigorously whisk for all ingredients to blend together.

In a large mixing bowl, add pineapple, cucumber, red onion, jalapeno, avocado, bell pepper and cilantro. Pour the dressing over the pineapple salad and toss until every inch of the pineapple blend is covered with the spicy vinaigrette.

Let it sit in the refrigerator for at least an hour or until ready to be served. It tastes even better the next day.

Whisk together the olive oil, honey, garlic, parsley, smoked paprika, lime zest, red pepper flakes and kosher salt and coarse black pepper in a small bowl. Reserve a few Tblspns to use for a finishing sauce.

Place the shrimp in a large zip lock bag and pour the marinade over them. Seal the bag and refrigerate at least 15 to 20 minutes or for an hour before grilling.

When ready to grill, preheat grill to medium high. Drain the marinade and discard it

Grill or saute the shrimp for 2-3 minutes per side or until pink and cooked through. Transfer to a serving platter with a generous portion of your cool cucumber salad!

Summer keeps hanging on so why not bring something cool and spicy to your Table! We all love entertain through the Fall season. So while the days are still warm, the leaves are changing and Football season is back. Enjoy this spicy shrimp with a salad made from those cucumber and peppers grown this summer! Cheers!