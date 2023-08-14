AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud continues to make dishes that are not only filling, but light, which is perfect as we deal with hot temperatures.

Check out the recipe below for Pineapple Chicken and Cucumber Salad.

Pineapple Chicken and Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

1 lb boneless skinless chicken thighs

1/2 C Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce

¼ C water

¼ C brown sugar

½ tspn Tulhoff garlic

1 tspn sesame oil

½ C light coconut milk

¼ C pineapple juice

1 C fresh pineapple

3 C cucumbers, peeled, seeded and sliced

¼ C red onion, thinly sliced

½ C red bell pepper, chopped

2 Tblspn Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce

1 Tblspn rice vinegar

1 Tblspn sesame oil

2 tspn honey

2 Tblspn chopped cilantro

1 Tblspn black sesame seeds

Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse black pepper to taste

Preparation:

For the chicken: Combine the soy sauce, water, brown sugar, garlic, sesame oil, coconut milk and pineapple juice. Place chicken thighs in a container or resealable bag. Pour combined sauce over the chicken and marinate anywhere from 2-2 hours

Heat the grill to medium high. Remove the thighs from the marinade and grill for 5-6 minutes on each side or until chicken cooked through.

Add pineapple to the grill and cook for 2-3 minutes per side. Arrange the pineapple and chicken on a serving plate.

While the chicken and pineapple is grilling. Place cucumbers, red onions, and red bell peppers in large bowl

In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, honey, cilantro and sesame seeds. Taste and add kosher salt and coarse black pepper

Pour dressing over the vegetables and toss to coat. Serve or store in refrigerator.