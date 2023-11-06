AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is getting ready for the holiday season with a comfort food dish of chicken breast and mushroom sauce.

You can see the recipe below, and make sure you sign up for one of Chef Bud’s cooking classes here.

Chicken Breast with Mushroom Sauce

Ingredients

1 ½ lb boneless skinless chicken breast

2 Tblspn butter

1 Tblspn flour

Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse black pepper

2 Tblspn buttert

2C thinly sliced mushrooms

2 tspn lemon zest

3 Tblspn lemon juice

1 Tblspn minced garlic

1/3 C white wine

½ C chicken broth

1/3 C chopped parsley, divided

Preparation

In a large skillet over medium high heat melt 1 Tblspn of butter. Add the mushrooms, lemon zest and lemon juice. Cover and simmer 5 minutes. Uncover and add the garlic, cook over high heat until liquid almost evaporates and mushrooms brown, about 5 minutes. Add white wine, ¼ C broth. Scrape the pan bottom to get the browned bits in the pan. Pour into a bowl

Dredged both sides of the chicken breast with kosher salt, coarse black pepper and flour. Add 2 Tblspn of butter to the skillet and melt it over medium high heat. Add chicken breast to the pan and cook until lightly browned, 3-4 minutes. Turn over and cook another 4-5 minutes. Remove to platter when cooked through.

Pour cooked mushrooms back into the pan and remaining ¼ C of broth, ¼ C chopped parsley, scraping to release the brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Add remaining 1 Tblspn of butter and swirl in the pan to melt. Drain juice from cooked chicken into the pan. Pour the mushroom sauce over the chicken and top with remaining parsley.