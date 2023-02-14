AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is back with a great date night dish, one that can be made for Valentine’s Day, or for any time of the year.

Scallops w/Pasta and Lemon Garlic Sauce

Ingredients

¼ lb scallops

½ lb angel hair pasta (prepared)

1 C grated or shaved parmesan cheese

1 Tblspn Tulhoff minced garlic

½ C white wine

2 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil

4 Tblspn butter

½ ea lemon, juiced

¼ tspn McCormick red pepper flakes

1 tspn kosher salt

¼ tspn McCormick Coarse ground black pepper

2-3 ea leaves of Basil

Lemon Zest

Clean and pat scallops dry, then season them with kosher salt and coarse ground pepper

Prepare pasta according to directions, set aside

In a skillet on medium high heat, pan sear scallops for 1-2 minutes on each side. Remove immediately after cooked and set aside

Add butter to the skillet. When butter is almost melted, add garlic, red pepper flakes and kosher salt and pepper. Cook until fragrant, about one minute

Add the white wine and a bit of pasta water. Bring to a boil, to reduce wine, then lower heat. Remove pan from the burner. When wine is reduced by half, add the juice of half a lemon

Add the pasta to the skillet and grated parm cheese. Stir well until the cheese has melted. Taste and add more salt and pepper or parm cheese if desired

Transfer pasta to a serving bowl, then add the pan seared scallops on top. Add parm cheese, lemon zest and fresh chopped basil immediately.

Serve this dish to the one you love at your Table for a romantic and tasty Valentines dinner two. Whether Valentines Day or just an evening together, this dish is perfect for that evening for two at your Table. Enjoy!