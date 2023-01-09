AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —This is an interesting recipe that Chef Bud has brought us.

Check out the recipe below.

Dawg Burger

Ingredients:

4 ea 8 oz 1855 or Brisket Blend Burger

4 ea Brioche Hamburger Buns

½ C Peach Perserves

½ ea sweet Vadilia onion, thinly sliced and sautéed

4 oz brie cheese

8 ea spicy pickles

2 Tblspn Worchestershire sauce

4 ea slices bacon, cooked

Preparation:

In a saute pan cook the sliced onions until golden brown. Remove from saute pan. Add the Peach Preserves and Worchestershire and bring to a simmer. In a food processer combine the Peach preserves, onions, and brie cheese, until smooth.

Cook bacon to done. Grill seasoned beef patties to desired doneness on a medium high grill.

Grill the brioche buns. Place a beef patty on each bun. Top with a slice of bacon. Then the Peach mixture and couple of the spicy pickles and serve!!

The combination of the sweet Peach and the brie cheese, with the caramelized onion and the bacon make for an incredible burger! Perfect for the big game or simply cooking out at your Table. Enjoy this Dawg of a burger any time of the year. Full of flavor and perfect for those causal nights around your Table.

Cheers!