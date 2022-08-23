AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud Andersen is back making a great tapas dish ahead of his Charcuterie and Tapas Class on August 25th. You can purchase tickets to that class here.

Chef Bud’s Table

Crab Cakes and Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Ingredients:

1 lb crab meat

1 ea large egg

¼ C mayo

1 tspn mustard

½ tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

2 Tblspn green onion, green stems included

½ C bread crumbs

4 Tblspn vegetable oil

Flour for dredging

¾ C heavy cream

2 ea roasted red peppers

1 Tblspn Tulhoff minced garlic

1 tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

¼ tspn McCormick cayenne pepper

Preparation:

Mix together the egg, mayo, mustard, paprika and green onions. Add the crab meat and the breadcrumbs and gently combine. Chill for at least 2 hours.

When you are ready to cook the crab cakes, divide the crab meat mixture into 8 parts. Pat into a crab cake and lightly dredge in flour. While the oil heats over medium high heat, allow the crab cakes to rest on a plate. Handle gently

When the oil is hot, carefully slide the crab cakes into a the skillet. Cook 3-4 minutes per side or until the crab cakes are crispy and golden brown. Remove the crab cakes to a paper towel lined plate.

Bring the cream, roasted peppers and garlic to a simmer in a medium saucepan. Simmer 7-8 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat and let it cool for a few minutes. Blend the mixture, add the

smoked paprika and cayenne. Blend till smooth. When the crab cakes are done, drizzle with the sauce and serve with additional sauce for dipping.

A great Tapa’s dish to start any gathering at your Table! The smoky flavor of the sauce is a great compliment to the sweet crab cake. Perfect way to Enjoy time with friends or family at your Table!