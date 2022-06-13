AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Chef Bud is back to make a delicious yet simple summer salad.

Something to counter the hot temperatures of the summer time.

Check out the recipe below, and make sure you sign up for Chef Bud’s upcoming classes here.

Chef Bud’s Table

Summer Watermelon Shrimp Salad

Ingredients:

1 lb 16/20 peeled and deveined shrimp w/tails, grilled

3 Tblspn fresh lime juice

2 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil

1 ½ tspn honey

¼ tspn hot sauce

½ tspn kosher salt

¼ tspn McCormick coarse grind black pepper

½ ea red onion, very thinly sliced

¼ C fresh mint leaves, thinly sliced

4 C watermelon, cubed

4 C baby arugala

3 oz feta cheese crumbles

Preheat grill to medium high

Season shrimp with favorite pepper blend or leave plain. Grill until cooked through and let chill

Whisk together lime juice, olive oil, honey, hot sauce, kosher salt and coarse black pepper in a large bowl. Add the chilled shrimp, onion, 2 Tblspn of mint and toss well. Add Watermelon and toss very gently.

Divide arugula among 4 serving plates; top with shrimp mixture. Sprinkle with feta and the remaining 2 Tblspn of mint leaves.

Perfect dish full of fresh and cool flavors for your Summertime Table! The addition of the grilled and chilled shrimp to the famous Watermelon Salad adds a new texture and delightful flavor to this cool light dish! Perfect for supper after a long hot day, or entertaining on those warm summer evenings. It is a great way to Enjoy a summer evening around your Table!

Cheers!