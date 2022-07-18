AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is back and previewing his Seafood Extreme class by cooking up some summer shrimp.

Look at the recipe below, and make sure you join Chef Bud in this or another class by clicking here.

Summer Shrimp

Ingredients:

1 lb P&D 16/20 shrimp

3 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil

1 Tblspn Tulkhoff minced garlic in water

½ tspn McCormick red pepper flakes

1 Tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

¼ C lemon juice

1 Tblspn fresh basil, chopped

½ tspn kosher salt

½ tspn McCormick coarse black pepper

½ C grape tomatoes

8 oz cooked pasta, I like linguini

Preparation:

In a large skillet over medium high heat, stir the garlic into the oil

Sprinkle pepper flakes and smoked paprika into the oil

Pat the shrimp dry with a paper towel

Add the shrimp and toss to coat. Pour lemon juice over the shrimp.

Allow to cook until the shrimp are bright pink on the outside and the meat is no longer transparent in the center. Then 1-2 minutes more. At this time add the tomatoes and let them begin to blister.

Reduce to low heat and toss in the pasta, add the basil and toss lightly. Season with kosher salt and Coarse black pepper and serve.

This is a great summer dish for your Table! Light and full of fabulous flavors, the garlic and the basil give you that wonderful combination of fresh and light, for those hot summer nights. Whether you Enjoy it with your favorite wine, or just serve it to your fam at your Table. It is a sure summer time hit! Cheers!