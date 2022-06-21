AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is back making a great summer pasta dish. Also be sure to check out his upcoming classes here.

Summer Salmon Pasta

Ingredients

2 ea 6 oz Salmon fillets, cut into ½ inch squares

1 Tblspn butter, divided

1 Tblspn McCormick Pepper Supreme

½ Tblspn kosher salt

1 Tblspn brown sugar

1 tspn McCormick smoked paprika

1 tspn McCormick cinnamon

1 tspn McCormick garlic powder

2 C Farfalle pasta, cooked , rinsed and drained

Preparation:

Blend Pepper supreme, kosher salt, brown sugar, Smoked Paprika, Cinnamon and Garlic powder.

Pat salmon fillets dry with paper towel. Cut into ½ inch squares. Season salmon with spice blend.

In a skillet over medium high heat add ½ Tblspn of butter. Add the cube salmon fillet to the skillet and sear for 2-3 minutes on each side. Add the cooked farfalle pasta, and the remaining butter and toss to coat the pasta. Cook for 2-3 minutes and serve. Dust with some grated parmesan cheese.

A Fun and Flavorful dish to serve at your Table during the summer month. Light and packed with flavor. Summer dishes, light with unique flavors are always a hit at the Summer Table. Enjoy!