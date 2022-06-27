AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud Andersen is back with another great summer recipe you can take to your next party or 4th of July get together.

Check out the recipe below, and make sure to sign up for cooking classes with Chef Bud.

Chef Bud’s Table

Summer Panzanella

Ingredients

¼ C extra virgin olive oil

2 ea thick cut brioche bread

1 ea medium zucchini squash halved

½ ea large red onion, cut into 4 wedges

Kosher salt

McCormick coarse black pepper

1 Tblspn garlic, minced

2 Tblspn red wine vinegar

4 C diced heirloom tomatoes

½ ea cucumber, seeded

1 C shredded mozzarella cheese

½ C fresh basil packed, torn into pieces

Balsamic for glazing

Preparation

Preheat grill to medium high heat. Brush bread and zucchini as well as the onion all over with oil. Season with kosher salt and pepper

Grill bread and veggies until lightly charred and toasted, 30 seconds to 1 minute per side, and zucchini and onion are lightly charred and crisp tender. About 3 minutes per side.

Remove grilled bread, zucchini and onion to a cutting board. Rub garlic on both sides of the bread, then let everything cool slightly.

Cut bread into bite-size cubes, thinly slice the zucchini crosswise and chop the onion

In a large bowl, whisk together oil and vinegar, season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Add the bread cubes, zucchini, onion, tomatoes, mozzarella and basil. Toss to combine and drizzle with balsamic glaze before serving.

Serve this fantastic summertime dish from Tuscany with any of your grilled favorites, from Seafood to Beef this Panzanella is the perfect compliment to your Table! When you gather whether during the week or entertaining on the weekends. This dish full of fresh flavors is perfect for your Table! Enjoy!