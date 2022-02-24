AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back and making a simple yet delicious meal featuring 1855 Steak and veggies.

Don’t forget the 2022 Restaurant Roundup event is coming up on March 3rd at the Rex Baxter Building. Tickets can be purchased here.

Ingredients

14 oz 1855 Strip or sirloin

1 ea zucchini, cut into strips

8 oz sliced mushrooms

2 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil

1 tspn butter

½ C Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce

1 ½ tspn Tulhoff Garlic

1 1/2 Tblspn brown sugar

1 tspn Sriracha or Chile Sauce, to taste

1 tspn McCormick red pepper flakes

1 Tblspn parsley, chopped

Preparation

Preheat grill to 400 degrees. Season your steak with Kosher salt and McCormick coarse ground pepper. Let set for 10 min to 20 min before grilling. Grill to desired doneness and sit aside to rest.

In a skillet over medium high heat, melt the butter and combine with the olive oil. When both are combined, add the zucchini strips and the sliced mushrooms, saute till just cooked through.

In a small sauce pan, prepare the glaze. Over medium high heat, combine the soy sauce, with brown sugar, chile sauce and garlic, whisk until incorporated. When sauce is completely combined, about 2 minutes, add ½ the sauce to the sautéed veggies and toss to coat.

Slice your rested steak against the grain and arrange on the plate. Add the glazed veggies, and drizzle the leftover sauce on the sliced steak. Top with fresh chopped parsley.

A great new twist on steak and veggies. The glaze is simple and balanced. Great on 1855 tenderloin! This is a great way to feed a lot of folks and get kids to try different flavors. Mostly it’s a great dish to serve when you have folks Gather at your Table. Sure to be a go to on the weekends or those busy week nights!

Enjoy!