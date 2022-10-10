AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back with another great recipe, and fresh off a friend’s wedding ceremony.

So first, congrats to the newlyweds below!

Steak Sandwich w/Sweet Remoulade Sauce

Ingredients:

16 oz 1855 Beef Trimmings or sirloin

½ tspn kosher salt

½ tspn McCormick coarse black pepper

1 Tblspn Tulhoff minced garlic

1 C mayo

2 Tblspn Dijon mustard

1 tspn Tulkhoff Horseradish

2 Tblspn Sweet Pickle juice

2 Tspn McCormick Cajun Seasoning

1 ea small sweet onion sliced thin

1 ea red bell pepper, julienned thin

2 Tblspn butter

1 Tblspn sugar

4 ea ciabatta or crusty whole grain buns

Preheat your grill to medium high. Oil the grates or spray with food release

Season the beef trimmings with garlic, kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Cook trimming pieces to desired temp (medium works great) Pull from grill and let rest.

While the medallions are grilling. Melt the butter in a saute pan. When melted over medium high heat add the onions, bell peppers and saute, letting them brown and begin to caramelize. Add the sugar to the onions and let finish sautéing for 2-3 minutes.

Combine the mayo, Dijon mustard, sweet pickle juice, Cajun Seasoning and horsey sauce in a small bowl. Stir well to incorporate. Refrigerate up to over night.

Spread about a tablespoon of the mayo mixture on each of the buns. Top each but with grilled beef trimmings, then caramelized onions and peppers and serve!

Fall is a great time for sandwiches and tailgating just calls for a sandwich like this at the Table! Whether its College Football, playoff baseball or the NFL, where you and your friends and family are gathering, this is perfect for your Table! Cheers!