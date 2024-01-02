AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back making the first dish of 2024 on the show.

Look below for his Steak Diane recipe. Also don’t forget you can sign up to cook with Chef Bud here.

4 ea 6 oz beef tenderloin steak

Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

½ C beef broth

4 tspn Worcestershire sauce

2 tspn Dijon mustard

2 tspn tomato paste

2 Tblspns butter

½ C shallots, finely minced

4 Tblspn brandy

1/3 C heavy cream

2 Tblspn parsley, finely chopped

Preparation:

Season tenderloin medallions with kosher salt and coarse black pepper

Whisk together beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard and tomato paste; set aside.

Melt the butter in a skillet over medium high heat. Pat the steaks dry with a paper towel. Increase the heat to high and sear the meat for 1 to 4 minutes, depending on how thick the steak is. Turn and sear on the other side and cook until done

While the meat is resting, saute the shallots in the pan, 2 minutes on medium high heat, strirring once or twice. Deglaze the pan with the brandy and bring to a boil.

Stir in the broth mixture and bring go a boil. Cook until thickened, about 2-3 minutes

Stir in the cream and cook for two more minutes

Serve the beef medallions with the warm Diane sauce drizzled over them. Garnish with pepper and fresh cut parsley. It’s a new year and what a wonderful elegant dish for your Table! A throw!back to the days of Continental dining and a favorite over the years. Perfect to start your year! Cheers