AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It’s spring time, and that means getting those spring time vegetables into our system.

Chef Bud is also hosting a “Grilling Beef 101” class on April 7th at 6:30 p.m. Click here to register.

Check out Chef Bud’s recipe below.

Chef Buds Table

Chicken Breast and Sauteed Springtime Veggies

Ingredients

8 oz thinly sliced chicken breast

½ ea lime

1 tpsn McCormick Nutmeg

1 tspn McCormick Ginger powder

1 tspn kosher salt

½ ea orange bell pepper

½ ea yellow bell pepper

½ C zucchini

¼ C carrots, blanched

6 ea grape tomatoes

2 Tblspn vegetable oil

1 Tblspn butter

Preparation

Add chicken breast in a large bowl and season with lime juice, kosher salt, nutmeg and ginger powder

Mix so the the chicken is covered with spices. Let the chicken breast rest in the fridge for half an hour

Julienne the bell peppers

Heat a skillet, add 1 Tblspn of vegetable oil and start frying the chicken

Fry for about 3 minutes on each side, until golden

In a separate skillet, heat the remaining vegetable oil and start sautéing the bell peppers, zucchini and carrots. After they begin to soften, add the butter and let it melt. Toss the tomatoes and season with kosher salt and Coarse black pepper, let them heat for another minute or so.

Serve the veggie with your fried chicken breast for a wonderful light spring dish at your Table. The unique spice blend of nutmeg and ginger with the lime juice create a fresh and new flavor perfect for entertaining on the weekends or for your family on the weeknight at your Table!