AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back with another great dish, this one is light and perfect for spring or summer.

Chef Bud’s Table

Spring time Asparagus Chicken

Ingredients:

3-6 ea Chicken breast or thighs

Kosher salt and McCormick coarse black pepper

1 lb fresh asparagus, ends trimmed and blanched

3 Tblspn butter-divided

1 Tblspn Tulhoff chopped garlic in water

½ tspn McCormick dried basil

½ tpsn McCormick dried oregano

½ tspn McCormick dried thyme

½ tspn McCormick onion powder

Fresh herbs for garnish

Preparation:

Bring 2 qts of water to a boil. Trim bottom knuckle off of the asparagus. Add to the water for 3 min. Pull from the boiling water and place in an ice bath of cold water for 3-10 minutes. Place in a bowl and set aside.

Season your chicken with kosher salt and coarse ground pepper on both sides. Melt 2 Tblspn butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Stir in garlic and herbs and cook another minute or until the garlic is fragrant.

Reduce the heat to medium, add chicken to skillet and cook 5-7 minutes, then flip and cook another 5-7 minutes. Chicken should be nearly, but not completely cooked through.

Scoot chicken to one side of the skillet, add the 1 Tblspn of butter that is left to the empty portion of the pan. Once the butter is melted, add the blanched asparagus. Season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper to taste. The asparagus will cook fast because it is blanched, 2-3 minutes.

Finish cooking chicken through. Serve immediately with asparagus on the bottom with the chicken breast on top, or side by side. Garnish with fresh herbs or any pan juice left.

Spring is a time for nice light flavorful dishes at your Table. Asparagus is so readily available and when cooked properly simply Amazing! Great dish for evenings at home, or a Brunch dish on the weekends. Either way this dish will be a favorite when they gather at your Table! Cheers!