AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Chef Bud is back with another great dish. Check out the ingredients and instructions below.

Don’t forget that Chef Bud has an upcoming class, you can register here.

Chef Buds Table

Smoky Spanish Chicken

Ingredients

1 lb chicken breast or bone in thighs

3 tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

1 tspn McCormick Pepper Supreme

½ tspn kosher salt

½ tpsn McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

1 Tblspn water

1 ½ C baby portobello mushrooms

1 C green onions, chopped and divided

1 14 oz can Fire Roasted diced tomatoes drained

Preparation

Mix first 5 ingredients, rub over the chicken

Place a large skillet over medium high heat. Add chicken (skin side down if skin on) Cook until browned 3-5 minutes per side, remove from the pan. Remove all but 1 Tblsn drippings from the pan

In the drippings, saute the mushrooms and ½ C green onions over medium heat until tender, 1-2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes. Add chicken and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer, covered. Cook until cooked through, 10-12 minutes.

Serve topped with the remaining green onions for a light and wonderfully flavored spring chicken dish for your Table! Light and flavorful, perfect with a garden salad for you spring time dinner or even weekend entertaining! Bring the great flavor of the Smoky Spanish Chicken breast to your Table and Enjoy on a beautiful Spring evening!

Cheers!