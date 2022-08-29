AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is back to make a great dish and promote a few events.

First is his cooking class called “A Menu A Day” which you can sign up for here. Then Signature Chefs which is happening son. You can register for that event here.

Chef Bud’s Table

Skillet Peach Chicken

Ingredients:

1 lb boneless skinless chicken breast or chicken thighs

1 ½ Tblspn vegetable oil

¼ C sweet onion, finely chopped

½ tspn fresh rosemary, minced

1/3 C brown sugar

2 Tblspn apple cider vinegar

2 tspns Dijon mustard

½ tspn kosher salt

3 ea medium ripe peaches, pitted and chopped (peeling is optional)

1 tspn McCormick Coarse Grind black pepper

Preparation:

Over medium high heat, heat a large skillet. Add 1 Tblspn of the veggie oil, swirl round to coat.

Season chicken with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Add chicken to the skillet; cook for about 5-7 minutes a side, or until cooked through and golden brown. Reaching an internal temperature of 165

Remove the chicken from the skillet; set aside on a plate.

Do not clean out the skillet, but add another 1 ½ tspn of oil. Add the sweet onion and rosemary; cook or 1 minute or until golden brown, scraping the bits from the bottom of the skillet as you stir

Add the brown sugar, vinegar, mustard, ¼ tspn of kosher salt the chopped peaches; cook for 10-12 minutes, or until the peaches are soft

Return chicken to the skillet; heat just until warm, spooning the sauce over the chicken

As summer begins to turn to fall, peaches are ripe, sweet and perfect for your Table! I love dishes that incorporate fruit when it is at its optimal. Fresh and full of flavor, this dish with summer time flavor is perfect for your summer evening or weekend Table! A great way to make chicken exciting for your family or guests! Enjoy!