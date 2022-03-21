AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is back and making some shrimp tacos. Check out the recipe below!

Chef Buds Table

Shrimp Tacos

Ingredients

1 lb 16/20 peeled and deveined shrimp

1 tspn Tulkhoff diced garlic

½ tspn kosher salt

¼ tspn McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

¼ tspn McCormick Ground Cumin

¼ tspn McCormick cayenne pepper

1 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil

8 ea white corn tortilla

2 C shredded red or green cabbage

1 ea avocado, pitted, peeled and diced

½ ea red onion, diced

4 oz shredded or Cotija cheese

¼ bunch cilantro, coarsely chopped

1 ea lime, cut into 8 wedges

1/3 C sour cream

1/3 C mayo

1 ½ Tblspn lime juice

¾ tspn garlic powder

¾ tspn sriracha sauce, to taste

Preparation:

Pat dry the cleaned shrimp with paper towels. Place in a medium bowl, add cumin, cayenne and garlic. Season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Stir and combine

Place in a large saute pan and over medium high heat add the extra virgin olive oil. Add shrimp and saute 1-2 minutes until cooked through.

Toast or fry 8 tortillas until crisp or lightly charred

Thinly sliced cabbage, dice the avocado, finely dice the red onion, and coarsely chop the cilantro. Add these to the serving platter along with the lime wedges. Build tacos arranging toppings and shrimp over each toasted tortilla.

In a small bowl, whisk together all sauce ingredients and serve with assembled shrimp tacos! Make it as spicy as you like at your Table!!

A great way to welcome Spring and Enjoy fresh flavors, even great for Lent! The fabulous fresh flavors with the spicy shrimp make this a dish that will always be Welcome whether week nights or week ends at your family Table!

Cheers!