AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back with another great Cajun recipe.

Check it out.

Ingredients:

2 Tblspn McCormick Bayou Cajun Seasoning

1 C unsalted butter

1 C sweet onion, chopped

½ C green pepper, chopped

½ C celery, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

½ C water

1 Tblspn flour

2 tsp tomato paste

1 Tblspn Worcestershire sauce

1 lb 16/20 shrimp, cleaned, deveined and split

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp coarse ground pepper

1 tsp red pepper hot sauce

Preparation:

In a dutch oven or small stock pot melt butter. Saute onion, green pepper, celery and garlic. Mix flour and water and add to sauté with tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce. Simmer for 15 minutes.

Add shrimp, salt and pepper and simmer for 15 minutes more. Add pepper sauce and cook 5 more minutes.

This is a great dish over rice or great over a grilled piece of Tilapia or Cod. Perfect for a spicy and flavorful dish at your Table. Remember it is always better the second or third day after refrigerated. Those flavors marry for the perfect Cajun dish. Try it at your Table today! Enjoy!