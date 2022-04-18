AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It’s a nice spring dish that is easy to make, delicious, and a good option for the spring season. Chef Bud is making seared scallops which is part of what you’ll learn during his class on April 21st.

Click here to register for that class.

Chef Bud’s Table

Seared Scallops

Ingredients

8 ea Sea Scallops

1 Tblspn Garlic Roasted Chile Olive Oil Amar Grape and Olive

Kosher Salt and McCormick Pepper Supreme

1 tspn butter

Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

1 tspn minced garlic

½ ea orange, juiced

1 Tblspn fresh parsley, chopped

½ C fresh arugala

Preparation:

Wash scallops and pat dry with a paper towel then sprinkle tops with kosher salt and McCormick Pepper Supreme.

Heat saute pan over medium high heat. Melt butter and add Garlic Roasted Chile olive oil to the mixture. Add Scallops and give them plenty of room in the pan. Move around with tongs, and once moved let cook. About three minutes a side or until browned with a bit of crust. Use melted butter to baste scallops.

When scallops are done, add garlic for 30 seconds add juice of fresh orange to the butter. Stir to consolidate, toss with fresh parsley.

On your plate place the arugala, top with the seared scallops. Top with the orange butter, and the zest of an orange. .

A great way to start any gathering. The fabulous flavor with the texture makes the perfect dish, and brings them back to your Table! Enjoy!