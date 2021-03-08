Chef Bud Makes Seared Salmon with Lemon Garlic Butter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Chef Bud is back and helping us participate in Lent while still eating a delicious meal.

Chef Bud’s Table

Seared Salmon w/Lemon Garlic Butter

Ingredients:

4 ea 6 oz Salmon Fillets

Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse Black Pepper to season

1 Tblspn Natural Meyer Lemon Olive Oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

2 Tblspn butter

2 Tblspn lemon juice

2 Tblspn Tulkhoff chopped garlic

4 Tblspn fresh Italian parsley, chopped

Lemon slices, halved

Pat dry room temperature salmon fillets with a paper towel. Season all over with kosher salt and Coarse black pepper. Drizzle with 1 Tblspn of Natural Meyer Lemon Olive oil

Preheat a skillet over medium high heat until hot. Place salmon fillets in the pan pressing slightly so the entire surface of the meat comes in contact with the pan. Sear undisturbed, for 3-4 minutes until crispy and golden.

Flip and sear the other side of each fillet for two minutes. Add in the butter, chopped garlic and 3 Tblspn of the chopped parsley, lemon juice and lemon slices. Stir butter and garlic around each fillet.

Continue to cook the salmon a further 1-2 minutes or until salmon reaches desired doneness. The butter will begin to brown slightly. Taste test and season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper to your taste.

Garnish with the remaining parsley and drizzle butter over each fillet.

This a great spring time dish or even a great dish for weekend entertaining. I like to serve this with sautéed brussel sprouts toss it in some balsamic. There crispy texture and acidity of the lemons acidity make a wonderful combination that will bring your friends and family Back to your Table! Enjoy!