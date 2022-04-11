AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s Easter week, and that means getting the great recipes together to welcome friends and family.

Chef Bud Andersen makes roasted pork loin with an apricot sauce.

Roasted Pork Loin w/Apricot Sauce

Ingredients:

2 ea 1 pound pork loin

2 tspn brown sugar

1 tspn McCormick Cayenne Pepper

1 tspn McCormick Cinnamon

1 tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

1 tspn McCormick Garlic powder

1 tspn kosher salt

1 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil

10 oz Smucker Apricot preserves or Simply Fruit

1 C ketchup

2 Tblspn Worcestershire sauce

1 Tblspn McCormick Ground Ginger

2 Tblspn Chipotle paste (optional)

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Combine brown sugar, Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder and kosher salt, mix well. Rub the loins with the spice blend. In a large saute pan heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the pork tenderloin to the saute pan and cook until browned on all sides about 5 minutes. Add a 1/8 Cup of water to the pan. Place pan in the preheated oven and roast tenderloin. Cook until internal temperature of 160 degrees.

While pork is roasting, in a medium sauce pan over medium high heat add the apricot preserves. When heated through stir in the ketchup and the Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil and add ground ginger and chipotle paste. Let simmer for 10 minutes.

When pork loin is done by temperature, remove from the pan and let rest on a cutting board. Slice the roasted pork and arrange in the middle of your serving platter. Tip with Apricot Sauce

for the perfect Spring time dish to celebrate Easter and the resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus. A beautiful and tasty dish to Enjoy this Easter Season. So many opportunities to gather Back to the Table over the Easter Holiday. This is a flavorful and colorful dish to serve your family and friends as you spend time together at the Table this Easter! Enjoy!