AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—It’s one of the most cost-effective proteins which can be made so delicious if you plan ahead.

Chef Bud has a roasted pork loin recipe you can find below.

Roasted Pork Loin w/Apricot Sauce

Ingredients:

2 ea 1 pound pork loin

2 tspn brown sugar

1 tspn McCormick Cayenne Pepper

1 tspn McCormick Cinnamon

1 tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

1 tspn McCormick Garlic powder

1 tspn kosher salt

1 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil

10 oz Smucker Apricot preserves or Simply Fruit

1 C ketchup

2 Tblspn Worcestershire sauce

1 Tblspn McCormick Ground Ginger

2 Tblspn Chipotle paste (optional)

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Combine brown sugar, Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder and kosher salt, mix well. Rub the loins with the spice blend. In a large saute pan heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the pork tenderloin to the saute pan and cook until browned on all sides about 5 minutes. Add a 1/8 Cup of water to the pan. Place pan in the preheated oven and roast tenderloin. Cook until internal temperature of 160 degrees.

While pork is roasting, in a medium sauce pan over medium high heat add the apricot preserves. When heated through stir in the ketchup and the Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil and add ground ginger and chipotle paste. Let simmer for 10 minutes.

When pork loin is done by temperature, remove from the pan and let rest on a cutting board. Slice the roasted pork and arrange in the middle of your serving platter. Top with Apricot Sauce

for the perfect dish for your Holiday Table. On the cold winter night it is a perfect dish to serve your family and guests. The greatest memories are made at your Table, I hope you will Enjoy time this Holiday at your Table.

Happy Holidays!